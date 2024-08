LEGACY and love are poured into hand-crafted ice cream made on a farm near Tysoe.

Rebecca Billing makes Bee and Ridgways ices in a dairy on her family’s farm, using milk and cream produced by their 90-strong herd of cows.

Her parents Jane and Geoff Ridgway had been making ice cream on Downs Farm for 20 years and as well as helping them, Rebecca used to work full-time for the NHS.