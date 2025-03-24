Meet the Stratford musician who’s preparing to run the country

A MUSICIAN and former drug addict from Stratford is running from one end of the country to the other, to help others into recovery.

Jack Conroy, who works with top musicians such as Rachel Chinouriri – who’s been nominated in two categories at last month’s Brit awards – is raising funds for the ESH Community alcohol and drug rehab centre in Southam.

The 27-year-old guitarist aims to cover the 1,300 km distance from John O’ Groats to Land’s End in under two weeks, by running 100km a day.

Jack, who took part in his first marathon last year, says running 80-100km is great for mental health.

He’s been clean for more than two years, after going through the 12-step Narcotics Anonymous programme, and he still goes to meetings.

Although it “hasn’t been all plain sailing”, his life has been transformed and he wants to help others into recovery.

He praises the work ESH Community is doing and points out that because it’s a non-profit, social enterprise, it’s much more affordable than many other residential rehab centres.

Jack Conroy is planning to run from John ‘o Groats to Land’s End to raise £15,000 for a rehab centre in Southam. Photo: Iain Duck

He aims to raise £15,000 towards the cost of extending its buildings, so the team can help more people.

Speaking about his own recovery and how he stopped drinking and using drugs including cocaine, Jack said: “Alcohol and coke are everywhere.

“It’s normalised because they’re so readily available wherever you go and people might not even know they have an issue.

“My life was chaos and I couldn’t do simple things like pay a bill on time or maintain relationships with family and partners, but I didn’t want to admit it.

“My grandmother, who’s an amazing woman, confronted me about it and I ignored it for a bit but finally came to the realisation I needed help.

“It’s like being in prison – you’re trapped.

“My whole life, including my work, was impacted by it.”

He recalled: “There’s a massive problem of pub culture and some guys find it hard to pull away from that.

“It’s a gradual process – it starts off by ending up down the pub a few days a week and then, before you know it, it’s every single day and getting away from it feels impossible.

“A lot of people turn to alcohol and drugs because they can’t manage their emotions.

“I went to my first meeting and realised very quickly I was an addict and I had a real problem with substances and alcohol.

“I’m grateful for it now, but it was hard to come to terms with.”

He added: “People fear if they don’t go to the pub, they’ll lose their friends and social circle, but a true friend will be your friend regardless of whether you’re drinking alcohol or not.

“I still go down to the pub for a coffee and sit and chat with my friends.

“You can have a chat over a coffee or go on a long dog walk – there are so many nice things you can do that aren’t based around alcohol.

“The best days of my life have been in recovery.”

Other indie artists Jack’s played for include the Vamps lead singer, Bradley Simpson, Skinny Living, Mahalia, Cat Burns, Elle Coves and he supported Teddy Swims with Azure Ryder on their UK tour.

He’s also just finished a 35-day tour with The Rills.

Jack with Azure Ryder, both supporting Teddy Swims

Since being in recovery, his life and career have been completely transformed.

“Absolutely everything has changed and it’s opened up so many things I couldn’t do before, because I’m not enslaved by it,” he said.

“The life I have now is beyond anything I dreamt of.

“I started getting gigs again because I wasn’t disappearing, and my phone wasn’t off for God knows how long.

“I can go away and not have to worry about waking up with a hangover or going missing – there’s no chaos anymore brought on by drinking heavily and using drugs – I turn up to things, I’m there, I’m present.

“I’m lucky I went into recovery when I was 25 – some people don’t find recovery until their 40s or 50s but it really is never too late.”

Going with him on the fundraising run are sports physiotherapist Tom Heeley of Optimum, in Derby, who works with the GB Olympic ski team, and photographer and videographer Jethro Snyders of Bidford-based Dark Horse Media, who’ll be filming and posting video, pics and updates on social media including Instagram where Jack’s handle is ‘the.jog.father’

Meanwhile, Jack’s training hard for the challenge, which kicks off on July 7th and is looking for businesses to sponsor him.

He’s also hoping someone will loan a camper van or motor home to house the trio during their fundraising fortnight.

He added: “I’ve seen the incredible work they’re doing at ESH Community – they’re saving lives, so to be able to do something to help them is just amazing.”

To donate, go to Just Giving and search on ‘the jog father’ or see: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thejogfather