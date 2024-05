YOU might expect one of the cleverest kids in Britain to be a little precocious, but that’s not the case for one Stratford genius.

Julien Deleau-Lees, 12, has a Mensa score of 162, higher than both Einstein and Stephen Hawking with 160 each.

Meeting him in his town centre home with his mum Jane, Julien comes across as charmingly normal and happy to chat.