Nia Gwynne is relishing her return to the RSC stage to play badass jewel thief Sylvia Daisy Pouncer in festive show The Box of Delights. The Stratford-based actor tells Gill Sutherland about the magical world that’s being created.

Were you familiar with The Box of Delights?

Not the book [written by John Masefield in 1935], but I’m 51 and old enough to remember the TV series [1984], but I found the opening and the theme so scary I couldn’t watch it.