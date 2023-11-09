Meet the Stratford actor starring in The Box of Delights at the Royal Shakespeare Company
Published: 17:37, 09 November 2023
| Updated: 17:39, 09 November 2023
Nia Gwynne is relishing her return to the RSC stage to play badass jewel thief Sylvia Daisy Pouncer in festive show The Box of Delights. The Stratford-based actor tells Gill Sutherland about the magical world that’s being created.
Were you familiar with The Box of Delights?
Not the book [written by John Masefield in 1935], but I’m 51 and old enough to remember the TV series [1984], but I found the opening and the theme so scary I couldn’t watch it.