Meet the south Warwickshire landlords putting the pub at the centre of village life

THE British pub is not just a place for a pint, it’s a community hub, a place to meet, chat and unwind – and in more recent years, it may also be a shop, a post office or even a hairdressers.

For years pubs have been having to find new ways to pull in customers or create new revenue streams as costs continue to rise, including extra costs forced onto employers by government changes, such as the increase in national insurance rates.

And with the paying public also facing ever-increasing costs, it’s no wonder that the steady decline in pub numbers continues as landlords – and pub owners – find the numbers just don’t stack up.

Pubs in towns like Alcester have closed – then come the plans for the buildings to be converted into homes. The Lord Nelson and the Cross Keys are two examples.

Town centre pubs in Stratford, because of the tourist footfall, seem to fare better and the venues which have closed are often bought (or a new manager brought in), rebranded and reopened. Workmen are currently crawling over the Red Lion pub, which is under new ownership.

Head out of town a little, away from the thirsty tourists, and you see a slightly different story: the Bull (Sportsman/West End) has changed hands a few times in recent years but is back open and busy, while the Salmon Tail (the Paddock) sits empty on Evesham Road.

These are in residential areas where there should, in theory, be a large customer base and the chance for the neighbours to have a proper ‘local’.

But what if your regular customer base is restricted to a village? Can villages continue to support a pub or are village boozers going to add to the growing closure tally – between 2020 and 2024, the number of pubs in Britain dropped from 46,850 to 45,000, according to the British Beer & Pub Association.

So what does it take to keep a village pub profitable? Do they all need to become gastro pubs, pushing out the drinkers and the village gossip in favour of out-of-area money?

Emma Coleman and her partner Greg White are still newcomers to the Snitterfield Arms – they started running the pub at the end of January.

It’s been a positive experience so far.

“When we first got here, it was a bit of a lame pub and there weren’t many visitors,” said Greg, “but as soon as we opened, we had a lot of good support from the villagers. They’ve supported us the whole way through.”

In the last five years, the Snitterfield Arms has had about six different tenants. Emma and Greg are determined that number doesn’t increase any time soon.

“If it’s the right offering, the right price, with the right service, then people will come,” Emma said. “I think pubs can survive properly, especially village pubs, if there’s a friendly, regular face behind the bar that everyone knows.

“We try to make sure that one of us is always there. People like their landlord or landlady to know what they’re drinking when they walk through the door. As soon as they come through the door, you’ve already got a glass in your hand.”

Emma added: “I think the big failure of the pub industry as a whole, and why you’re seeing a lot failing or closing down, is down to these so-called breweries that aren’t really breweries. They’re just asset management companies that are just charging the earth on the rents so people can’t afford to operate.”

Consistency of service is a key thing for the pair.

“People come into our place now, we’re hoping that they get met, they get greeted, they get seated, they get the beer when they should do and they get the menus when they should do,” explained Emma.

Of course, the pub also needs the right offering to get the customers through the door in the first place. The Snitterfield Arms has a wide range of drinks and a head chef who previously worked with Jamie Oliver’s pop-up street food team.

Over at The White Hart in Newbold the business is different – Debra Hill, the lessee, explained that her busy periods are the opposite of most other pubs.

“We do have a lot of locals and regulars who do support us, but it’s a tough business, and I don’t think it matters where you are or whether there’s one or more pubs in a village,” she said. “A lot of people now don’t book tables for food, they just turn up, so you can’t tell when you open the door what it's going to be like.

“We’re a bit different because we’re in a farming community, we are actually busier in the winter than the summer, so this hot weather doesn’t do us any favours.

“We know what we need to take per week to stay afloat, but it would only take a month of going under that for us to make the decision to close. It’s that tight.”

That tightrope means Debra, who has been at the White Hart almost two years, puts on various activities to keep the pub busy.

“We have live music on and also have a darts team. In the winter we have added things like a dominoes team. It’s about changing and making sure you have a variation of things on.

“The biggest positive is having consistency and support from your locals and residents. That’s the biggest thing. The hardest thing to judge is passing trade, it’s difficult because it varies from day to day.”

Heading north from Newbold, the Ferry Inn at Alveston is not in a location where you get much passing trade – if any. Tucked away in a corner of the village, it has a fantastic location.

“It’s a lovely place to be,” said David Dharna, the landlord.

He took over the Stonegate-operated pub in November and opened shortly before Christmas. Before his arrival there had been a period of the pub opening and closing several times in a few months.

For David, being a landlord is “not a job for me anymore”.

“I’ve had pubs for 35 years and this is only my fourth in that time,” he said. “It’s a lifestyle more than anything else.”

David said the “locals keep coming back and it keeps the pub going” while the business offers “a good range of food, a nice menu of home-cooked English food”.

“The biggest challenge I have is bringing more people in from out of the area. The pub was closed for a long period, there was no stability. I’m hoping now, even though I’ve only been here for eight months, that people have realised I'm here to stay.”

David’s experience has taught him to not overcomplicate things.

“I personally think landlords make it harder for themselves,” he said. “I’d say it’s important to go back to basics and start from scratch. Then you can look at what needs addressing in the pub and do all the things you need to do to create a good atmosphere. Sometimes you need to decorate to get a fresher look, this is what I did.”

