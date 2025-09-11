GREATER visible presence and a fair but robust response to anti-social behaviour is the promise from the Stratford police team.

And if there’s one thing the new inspector, Jake Kibblewhite, has in abundance it is presence.

At well over six-feet tall and possessing a muscular frame, Jake is also known for his friendly manner – keen to engage with the public as he makes his regular daily patrol around the town.

Nevermind the RSC’s forthcoming baddie-slaying festive production of The BFG, this big friendly giant is intent on listening to what the residents of the district want and ensuring they get it.

Inspector Jake Kibblewhite, right, and Sergeant Charlie Thompson. Photo: Mark Williamson

Jake took over inspector duties in the district in June; his diverse role covers the whole of the district as well as the safer neighbourhood and rural crime teams.

The last permanent inspector, Ben Hembry, left late in December 2024, after almost four years on the patch.

When the Herald meets with Jake, 38, in his cramped office in the 70s-built police station on Rother Street, he’s a bit damp, having braved a shower to engage with the public. It’s all part of a deliberate heightening of patrols in the town.

He explains: “I try to get out every day even if it’s just 45 minutes. In my role I spend quite a lot of time behind a screen on Teams meetings. But as you can probably appreciate, the reason I joined the police is to go out, speak and engage with people. If I can change one person’s opinion on the police or for them to have one positive interaction with the police per day, then I think the job’s worthwhile.

“I really do try as best as I can, although my team joke about me potentially picking up extra work – or ‘the inspector going out and getting himself into trouble’.

“It’s not just the residents, the tourists absolutely love to see police,” he continues. “I know that because we’re photographed all the time, we must be in a million photos.”

Talking to people has been an integral part of Jake’s policing since his early days on the beat.

A local lad, he was born and raised in Welford and attended Alcester High (now Alcester Academy).

He went off to study music at Portsmouth University, and started volunteer police work on the side in 2007.

Inspector Jake Kibblewhite, right, and Sergeant Charlie Thompson. Photo: Mark Williamson

He explains: “I was a special constable in Hampshire, as I had an interest in the police, but I also wanted to do a degree as well.

“I did a degree in music – so not remotely related to what I’m doing now. But it was an interesting era to be a student and a policeman at the same time, and I learned a lot there.

“It confused a lot of friends who saw me one night with my big hat on and then on a different night at a nightclub. I also played a lot of rugby, and during the summer I taught windsurfing abroad.”

After graduating, Jake joined up as a PCSO (police community support officer) in Hampshire. He would have entered the force as a regular officer but there was a recruitment freeze, something he’s actually thankful for now.

“I had an intense beat on a very large social housing estate called Leigh Park. That engagement and talking to people has been absolutely invaluable with the role I’m doing now.”

Eventually, Jake headed home and joined the Warwickshire and West Mercia alliance as a PC, mainly working out of Evesham, where he again favoured neighbourhood policing and went on to become a patrol sergeant.

Keen to build on his career, he passed his inspector exams, working for a spell in investigations, before the happily married dad of two returned to the south Warwickshire patch – where one child is at primary and the other has just started secondary school.

He’s evidently chuffed to be here, and relishing the challenge ahead.

Inspector Jake Kibblewhite, left, and Sergeant Charlie Thompson. Photo: Mark Williamson

Speaking of his reasons for wanting to become a policeman in the first place, his thoughts return to his childhood.

“My dad at the time was really encouraging over a public service of some kind,” he recalls. “That’s why I looked into being a special constable because you get a real insight as to what it’s really like – I’d encourage anyone to give it a go.

“It’s about helping people – I know that’s obvious; being able to make a difference and create a positive change. And every day is different – it’s not a job where you’re living the same day again and again.”

Back on his old stomping ground, he says his first priority has been to deal with anti-social behaviour (ASB).

“When I was a PC on the neighbourhood team in West Mercia, I was that guy who was out on a pushbike all the time – I was visible.

“Having that important policing presence is one of the many ways we can tackle ASB.

“We hear from members of the public all the time – meeting them and on social media – they want to see more cops on the street,” he adds. “So my intention when I got here was to increase our policing presence, and not just in Stratford town centre, I cover the whole of Stratford district, so that includes our other rural communities as well.”

The increased presence has led to a noticeable easing of the town ASB problems.

That is in part down to Operation Resolve, a countywide initiative that sees heavier patrolling of trouble hotspots, and the public space protection order (PSPO) in force in the town centre which gives police greater powers.

“Resolve and our dedicated town centre cops were already in place,” says Jake. “But when I got here I also ensured that they were not only completing the hours they’re meant to be doing, but exceeding those hours by flooding the area with as much police as possible.

“This combined with our partnership working with Stratford District Council, BID and the two new wardens, has been really effective.”

While things are going in the right direction, Jake says their approach to the issues remain robust.

Inspector Jake Kibblewhite, left, and Sergeant Charlie Thompson. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We can use the PSPO powers to move street drinkers on if we anticipate they may cause anti-social behaviour, and pour away open alcohol and seize the rest – and give them back later on when they’ve sobered up.

“We expected over the summer period that the numbers of the reports of anti-social behaviour relating to street drinkers would shoot up, when actually it’s dropped quite significantly, in some cases by over 50 per cent, which is nice.”

He continues: “I think the threat of having alcohol removed or poured away is the most effective way of combating it at the moment, rather than the next stage, which would be tickets, fines, etc.

“There’s been a shift since I got here. I’m satisfied that people with vulnerabilities have been offered services that can help them, and a lot of them have accepted those services. Now that process has happened, I’m confident to start enforcing this situation more.

“I made it clear to my team when I got here that it’s fine to go and have a polite conversation with street drinkers causing trouble, but with safeguarding measures already in place, the fact that they’re still there and still doing it means we need to really start taking more action now.”

These words will hopefully reassure residents around Windsor Street, Stratford, and other trouble hotspots who say the quality of their lives have in the past played second fiddle to the perceived vulnerabilities of some of the street drinkers.

“There’s a balance,” agrees Jake. “And I think we know when the balance is right, and the team understands that as well. I was conscious of coming in here and immediately changing everything, but I had to be quite robust with that.”

As a tourist town, Jake is also aware that Stratford needs to project a good image to those visiting from elsewhere.

“I love this area, and I’m really proud to be working here in one of the highest tourist destinations in the country. There are high expectations – both from visitors and local residents who pay a lot of money to live here. We need to rise to those expectations.

“We need to do some education around the vagrancy issues. Going out covertly I see tourists giving money to people begging on the street, so my plea would be to donate to a homeless charity instead. That’s one of the issues with being a tourist area, it is going to attract opportunists who aren’t homeless but are taking advantage. So there’s work to be done there.”

The old Peelian principle of ‘the police are the public and the public are the police’ seems very much part of Jake’s outlook. He’s especially keen to open up new lines of communication to engage with the public.

“Engagement with the public and them telling us what they see, hear, smell is vital,” he says.

He particularly advocates the use of the Warwickshire Connected app – available online or to download – which gives you information on recent crime in the area and also advice and where you can engage with police.

“It’s a two-way interface and you can speak back to us,” explains Jake. “So that’s a really powerful, useful engagement tool.

“We’re also aware not everyone has digital access, so we still go into care homes, schools and hold our regular surgeries.”

Another strand of engagement proving popular is Stratford police’s Facebook page, which is as witty as it is informative, and often sees PC Calum Samson describing police activities with colourful zest.

“The power of social media is something that everyone’s got to harness now,” says Jake. “It’s a vital part of what we do and Calum does a great job. And I’d like to reassure people that Calum is out and about all the time on patrol, and it only takes him a few minutes to do the posts and doesn’t distract from his job. I know it’s not to everyone’s taste, but it does appear to be popular with most people.”

He continues: “I used to think I wouldn’t read comments on Facebook, but actually I find it useful to see what members of the public are concerned about.”

Outside of work, Jake can often be found in the gym.

“My wife would say I’m borderline obsessed with the gym – as an amateur bodybuilder I go a couple of times a day. It takes my brain away from work. Although ironically I studied for all my sergeant and inspector exams in the gym, listening to revision while doing cardio.

“Another passion still is music, playing guitar and trying to get my kids into it. I’ve gone down the folky route as I get older. And I windsurf once a year in Greece.”

A last question – if a policing genie were you to grant you three wishes, what would they be?

“Everyone to have electric bikes,” says Jake with enthusiasm. “I’ve got a real passion for visible policing, like I said, and for that to cover as much distance as possible. I want my offices to be as mobile as possible, and the advantages of being out on a bike are that you can see, hear and smell, rather than being in a car and not as fully taking in everything, so more effective. I have plans going forward.

“Second wish again relates to visibility – I could do with different cops and PCSOs on the street – you can never really have enough personnel.”

Unable to commit to a third wish from his long list of policing desires, we left Jake pondering… no doubt more brain food for the gym.

