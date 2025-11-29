Meet the man taking on the HUGE role as The BFG at the RSC in Stratford

Birmingham-born John Leader steps into the outsize shoes of the BFG (the Big Friendly Giant) in the RSC’s festive family blockbuster The BFG, which opened at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre this week. Gill Sutherland is all ears as the warm and chatty actor tells her all about it.

It’s a return to Stratford for you – how are you finding that?

It is a big old return to Stratford. I remember coming here as a child from home in Birmingham [Nechells] – on holidays in the summer, and then I did two years at Stratford College. And then last year I did The Merry Wives of Windsor and School For Scandal here, so a really big return for many reasons. As long as Stratford will have me, I will keep returning!

Are you now a London resident?

No, I spent my whole career there, but actually after having our daughter, Willow, my partner and I wanted to move back to Birmingham – she’s from the Midlands too. I’ve got a huge family back home in Birmingham – we’re a tribe, more than 20 cousins. My mum’s very happy – and she’s a great help, I call her our earth angel.

Willow is four now and so has that imagination and sense that anything is possible, that’s something I try to retain as an adult.

John Leader plays The BFG in the RSC’s forthcoming production. Photo: Mark Williamson

Without wanting to come across as too fawning, I thought you were exceptional in School for Scandal – not that you weren’t great in Merry Wives! Was that when the seed was sown to do BFG?

Me and Daniel [Evans] have kind of known each other for many years, and then obviously being here last year we got to connect quite a lot, which was really nice.

He’s amazing as an artistic director at really welcoming people and making people feel really held within the RSC, which is beautiful.

I found a real connection in him, and so then when this rolled around we both met and had a big old chat and it made complete sense.

The joy of this show is that I’ve got so many previous creatives that I’ve worked with in the past working on it, it’s kind of a meeting of worlds.

What was it that Daniel saw in you for the part?

I can’t speak for him, but my guess is hope and joy… I have a real sense of play as a performer, which this show needs.

I’ve been really fortunate over my career to do a lot of devised theatre, a lot of shows that have incorporated many different forms in terms of puppetry and movement. So that all aligned.

Tell us about your background, growing up in Birmingham – was acting in the blood?

I don’t come from a family of actors, my story really began in secondary school. I went to Archbishop Grimshaw School, and was into sports growing up, I absolutely loved rugby. I couldn’t decide what I wanted to do for A-level, and my friend Chris Burns said to me if you choose acting as one of your A-levels, you can build a set and you’ll get A-stars.

I thought that sounds easy, that’s 100 per cent what I’ll do – not bearing in mind that I find IKEA flatpacks hard.

So there I was doing acting A-level – I got to the class and there was absolutely no set building. I was like, I’m here for the set building! And that first lesson the teacher was like, here’s a script.

I read a scene and I remember the room really lit up – and people praised me for my acting, which blew my mind and really just opened up this whole world that I didn’t really have any real idea was there. Obviously I’d watched pantos and bits of theatre, but never thought of acting as a career choice.

I was lucky to have really great teachers there that saw something in me and suggested I go to Stratford College where there was an amazing BTEC course in performance.

I went there for two years, and that was where everything really took off, and I got introduced to the world of drama schools.

Really, I stumbled upon being an actor, and that was so fortunate.

From left, puppeteers Elisa de Grey (BFG arm), Shaun McCourt (BFG Body), Ben Thompson (BFG head) and Onioluwa Taiwo (BFG arm), who – together – operate the largest version of the BFG puppet. They were joined by actor John Leader, who plays the BFG, and Aki Nakagawa and Alisa Dalling who are pictured operating the smallest version of the BFG.

What did you make of Stratford when you were at college here?

It was just a joy going to a place where the whole focus was on the arts.

My daughter goes to acting and dance classes, but I was never a part of any of those things growing up.

It was a huge awakening, and there were some amazing teachers at the college. For me, the amazing thing about Stratford was to find this place with so many talented people all pushing towards this idea of becoming performers. There was an insane amount of excitement and it blew my mind.

I was at college here from 2008 to 2010, and then went to drama school, graduating in 2013.

And can you remember, did you come here and see any shows?

I remember coming to watch A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the Swan Theatre while I was at school. It was my first proper taste of theatre, and, again, it absolutely blew my mind.

Did you have any favourite haunts?

A whole bunch of us commuted on the train from Brum every day – so that was part of the experience and fun. We tended to go to Leamington and other places for nights out. I do remember loving the amazing bagels at Chad’s [the sandwich shop in Union Street now called Kusina].

You mentioned, there was no acting in your family – did your folks encourage you?

My mum was the area manager of a children’s home and my dad was a metal polisher – until machines took over that job. They are both amazing people and hugely supportive. I’m so lucky to have had parents that always pushed me to chase whatever it was in front of me.

As soon as I mentioned that acting was a thing, they were behind me every step of the way. They’ve been to every single show I’ve ever done, no matter how big or small.

They’re going to be as proud as punch this Christmas! I’ve got a huge family, they’ll all be coming.

Moving on to the show. When most of us think of the BFG, we probably have in mind the Quentin Blake illustration – that doesn’t really look like you, does it John?

One hundred per cent not, and I’ll take that as a compliment. You do think of the illustrations because they are so beautiful and iconic.

I’ve been lucky to play a lot of really well-known characters and versions of people that audiences will come with an idea of what they might look like. But as an actor I always try and meet the plays as if it’s the first time I’m reading them. So when we got the script for this I tried to put those ideas of that version of the BFG out of my mind.

But then, of course, it’s going to be filled back up with a lot of the same things because it’s all in the text. And so while I definitely don’t look like those illustrations, I think that our story brings just as much of the magic out.

I think about a young me going to the theatre and how I would have loved to see a BFG that looked like me.

John Leader plays The BFG in the RSC’s forthcoming production. Photo: Mark Williamson

Are you changing much about what people know about The BFG?

We’re mindful of the joy of those illustrations, and we’re taking as much of those from it as we can and then creating our version. Tom Wells’ adaptation is really exciting, and really magical.

Without giving too much of the magic away, how much of the BFG is you and how much of it is illusion or puppetry? What can you say about that?

I would say that there’s lots of fun to be had. And I would say that there are bits of all of the things that you’ve just said that we play with, plus video. We’re playing around a lot with the stuff that’s happening on stage and we’re having a lot of fun with it, and there are plenty of giants!

What was your first encounter with Dahl’s story?

I was really lucky that when I was younger, my sister Maria, who is three years older, would read me books. I remember before bed, this was one she would read. I recall thinking how magical and otherworldly it is. And I suppose that is our biggest challenge for bringing it to the stage, but also our biggest goldmine to go into.

We have those big challenges. How do you get big giants into holes? How do we show the magic in it? How do we play with a huge giant and a tiny girl, and an even huger giant and a smaller giant? They’re the things that can be your biggest obstacle, but can also be theatre gold.

Anytime you’ve got a show that has young people, puppets, projection, movement – all of these worlds, it’s something that has a huge wow factor. We’re shooting very high and we’re swinging big.

Tell us about the vision, and how faithful it is.

It aligns so much with the original story, it’s not radical in terms of trying to completely turn it on its head.

It’s never going to just directly be the book – you are turning what can be hours worth of reading into one evening’s worth of theatre

But I’d say the joy is that it sits wholly in the world of young me listening to it as a bedtime story and all that magic and wonder.

It’s interesting that Daniel's directing it - he’s just done 48 Psychosis and Edward II, and, er, now by way of contrast, Christmas. What does he bring as a director to it?

I could happily go on and on about how amazing I think Daniel is. As I said, just meeting him first as an artistic director, how he holds space, making sure that everyone's word feels important.

For me, that was a huge selling point before even coming to this production. And then now being on the production, I cannot speak highly enough of him in terms of how he steers the ship. His instincts as a director are always spot on.

Daniel sparkles, he radiates, and puts an embrace out and brings everyone in. That’s very special.

They say don’t work with kids, and now you're working with six! How is that?

It is amazing. They are absolutely insane performers. They blow my mind daily in terms of their bravery, their imagination, their sense of play, their professionalism.

What they bring makes me step my game up even more. They really are an example of how to conduct yourself in the rehearsal room.

And then we also have a really big cast as well, and the strength of the show is in the amazing ensemble. It’s the power of everyone pitching in together and pushing this thing in this one direction, and we’re only as strong as the energy that each of us give – a proper ensemble effort. It is so beautiful and exciting. It feels really special.

What do think people are going to take away from this magical show in this miserable world?!

There’s a twofold joy. What The BFG is really pushing for is the power of imagination, the power that someone, no matter who they are, can make a difference, and that sometimes the smallest voice can make the biggest difference. It’s really basic, but he’s a ‘big friendly giant’, and it’s how kindness is so important in this day and age.

That’s something insanely special that the BFG brings and that hopefully people will take away.

And what I love about Christmas shows is it is a space for the whole family. Old and young come and sit together. The joy of theatre is it’s a space where we can gather as a collective and watch something with no interruption and explore it all together… the joy of seeing, feeling other people laugh, feeling other people tune in, feeling other people connect emotionally.

Hopefully everyone will take something away and go and have huge chats and speak about it for months and months to come..

On top of that, it’s a spectacle! With amazing young people, plus the video projection, the movement, the puppetry, the design, sound and costumes are all amazing!

Everyone is on their top game, firing on all cylinders.

For tickets to the BFG, visit www.rsc.org.uk