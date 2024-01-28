Meet the man behind Stratford’s new Indian restaurant

FAMILY and flavour are the two magic ingredients adding spice to a new curry restaurant in town.

No1 Taj Bar and Grill, which opened last week, is a dream come true for owner Zain Mirza. The self-confessed ‘foodie’ is never happier than when dreaming up and tasting new dishes.

It’s a passion he learned from his parents - dad Muhammad is a highly respected chef with 40 years’ experience, while mum Ruksana is a talented cook.