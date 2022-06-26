UNDREDS of artists across the county have thrown open their doors for Warwickshire Open Studios Summer Art Weeks.

Among the 400 artists taking part in the event, which runs until 3rd July, is leather and wood specialist Ian Spiers, ceramicist Nicky Lewis and photographer Lucinda Batchelor, who are all showing at 6 Frogmore Road, Snitterfield.

Leather and wood specialist Ian Spiers is showing his work in his Snitterfield home as part of Warwickshire Open Studios. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57459761)

Speaking about his work, Ian said: “Some years ago, when I wanted a man-bag, I ended up getting one made for me when I was in Morocco, but it wasn’t quite right.

“So I joined a course led by an experienced saddler and developed a passion for working with leather.”

Nicola Lewis is showing her range of ceramics in Snitterfield as part of Warwickshire Open Studios. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57459774)

Nicky’s work is inspired by her love of nature, she explained: “I am a medical herbalist with a connection to the essence of plants, and imprint them into the clay surfaces to bring them alive. I hand build, rip, tear and carve my pots before decorating with slips, oxides and beautiful high colour glazes. They are bold and impactful; I love colour and texture. You’ll want to pick them up and feel them, so take a trip to our peaceful studio in Snitterfield and see for yourself.”

To find out more, visit www.warwickshireopenstudios.org.