AN eight-year-old boy from Lower Quinton received a special Valentine’s Day surprise when one of his family’s Shropshire sheep gave birth to twin lambs.

Harry Brain, an aspiring farmer and avid fan of the hit TV show Clarkson’s Farm, has named the newborns Romeo and Juliet in honour of the famous Shakespearean love story.

Harry, who dreams of running his own farm one day, was overjoyed to find the lambs had arrived safely on his family’s smallholding at Marston Edge.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw them,” he said. “They are so cute, and because they were born on Valentine’s Day, I thought Romeo and Juliet would be perfect names.”

Harry Brain with the Valentine’s Day arrivals, Romeo and Juliet. Photo: Mark Williamson

Harry’s biggest inspiration comes from Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper, so much so that he has even styled his hair to match the farm manager’s trademark perm.

His grandmother, Jeanette Brain, helped him achieve the distinctive curly look. “Harry absolutely loves Kaleb,” said Mrs Brain. “When he said he wanted hair like him, I thought, ‘Why not?’ So I gave him a perm, and he’s thrilled with it!”

Harry spends much of his free time helping out with the family’s flock, learning the ropes and watching his TV farming heroes. His parents say his passion for agriculture is undeniable.

“He’s out in the field every day, come rain or shine,” his father Ben said. “Naming the lambs Romeo and Juliet just shows how much he loves both farming and the characters from the Bard’s play.”

As for the new arrivals, Romeo and Juliet are thriving under Harry’s watchful eye, receiving plenty of care and attention from their young guardian. And with a hairstyle to match his farming idol, Harry is well on his way to becoming Lower Quinton’s very own Kaleb Cooper.