FIVE-month-old puppy Gonville is not just adorably cute – he’s also rarer than a panda.

Gonville is a Sussex spaniel and the beloved pet of the Berry family, who fell for the breed after spotting one a couple of years ago.

After waiting patiently for the right puppy to come along, they found Gonville, one of eight born to a breeder in Edinburgh last August.

While there are around 40 pandas born in a good year, there were only 33 Sussex spaniel puppies registered in the UK in 2018. They are currently third on the Kennel Club’s vulnerable native breed list.

Gonville, the 5 month old Sussex spaniel, pictured out and about with Nicholas and Claudia Berry andtheir daughter Sienna, aged five.Photo:Mark WilliamsonS9/1/21/0531.

It’s not just the rarity factor which the Sussex shares with the panda: they are similarly chunky, abundantly furry and have winning, doleful eyes.

Dad Nicholas, mum Claudia and five-year-old daughter Sienna are potty for the pooch who has taken over their world.

Claudia said: “He’s a lovely dog, sensitive, loyal and with a good temperament, although he is quite independent and likes to make his own decisions – like what he wants to eat.”

Meanwhile, Sienna is delighted with her new soppy best friend, who she calls her “buddy”.

The Sussex spaniel became established as a hunting breed in the early 1800s. Its powerful low-to-the-ground build and thick coat are well designed to cope with dense and prickly undergrowth.

The breed is recognisable by its golden liver coat and hazel eyes.

Today the Berrys think he’s the perfect town dog, happy to take the odd energetic walk but equally content to chill at their Stratford home.

“We didn’t really realise how rare the Sussex was,” said Nicholas.

“Now we’ve got him it does feel like now we have got a real responsibility to highlight the Sussex cause.

“We really want to show him when we can.”