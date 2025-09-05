AS the summer ebbs and autumn beckons, how lovely to have a winter warmer to look forward to.

The RSC have just announced more castings for their festive show, The BFG, an adptation of the Roald Dahl story and directed by Daniel Evans, it will run at the RST from 25th November to 31st January, before going to Chichester.

Making her RSC debut in the role of The Queen is Helena Lymbery. She will be joined by Elsie Laslett, Ellemie Shivers and Martha Bailey Vine in the role of Sophie. Completing the announcement, Sophie’s best friend from the orphanage, Kimberley, will be played by Maisy Lee, Charlotte Jones and Uma Patel.

Helena Lymbery with the Sophies and Kimberleys. Photo Simon Hadley

They join the previously announced John Leader, who was confirmed to play the BFG last month. John was last seen with the RSC in The Merry Wives of Windsor and The School for Scandal, both in 2024.

Commenting on the latest casting news, Daniel said: “In Tom Wells’ magical new stage adaptation of The BFG, there is no greater power than the power of friendship. Whether you’re a little orphan like Sophie, a dream-catching, snozzcumber-munching giant like The BFG or the Queen of England, friendship can unlock something extraordinary in each of us, giving us the strength, imagination and courage to trust in our own power and change the world for the better.

“Helena Lymbery’s wit, warmth and infectious sense of humour make her the perfect choice for our Queen, who finds her closeted life of privilege turned upside down with the arrival of Sophie and The BFG.

“Joining Helena are six, incredibly talented young actors who, together, will originate the roles of Sophie and her friend Kimberley.

“After just two days of initial workshops, Elsie, Ellemie and Martha (our trio of Sophies), along with Charlotte, Maisy and Uma (our Kimberleys) are already proving to be powerful in the room!

“To welcome such a diverse range of age and experience to bring The BFG to life is an absolute thrill for me as a Director and I can’t wait for rehearsals to get underway later this month.”