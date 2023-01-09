A MEDICAL emergency at a school in Drayton Avenue, Stratford-upon-Avon, was attended by the ambulance service, air ambulance and police this morning, Monday 9th January.

The scene during the incident in Drayton Avenue in Stratford-upon-Avon this morning. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61744477)

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a medical emergency at a school on Drayton Avenue, Stratford-upon-Avon at 10.22am. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with medics on board attended the scene. Crews provided advanced life support to a male on scene before conveying him by land ambulance in a critical condition to hospital for further emergency care.

This was a medical case which required the air ambulance to attend to support.”

Bishopton Primary School later tweeted: “The Air Ambulance has landed on our school field this morning. I would like to reassure parents that this is not to support anyone from Bishopton School. However, we do hope that everything is ok for whoever needs the air ambulance today.”

Warwickshire Police confirmed its officers also attended the same medical emergency.