Measles outbreak – MMR jab rate revealed for Warwickshire’s under fives

ALMOST 90 per cent of children under five in Warwickshire were vaccinated against measles last year, according to data published by NHS England.

There has been a focus on the West Midlands region following outbreaks of the disease, which in 2017 was thought to have been eradicated within the UK.

The head of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) last week said national action was needed after figures showed there have been 216 confirmed measles cases and 103 probable cases in the West Midlands since 1st October last year.