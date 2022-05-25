THE new Mayor of Shipston is determined to have an impact during her year of office.

Marianne Westwood has made the step up from being Deputy Mayor to take over the reins from Ian Cooper and will be known to people not just a councillor but from a variety of other activities.

For some that will be from her time working at Shipston Primary since she moved to the town in 2002 - and even though she retired through ill health six years ago, she stills bumps into youngsters who remember her from there.

She is also a director of Stratford Time Bank, the district-wide organisation and a cause close to her heart: "The time bank has supported me emotionally, socially and physically - walking the dog, doing the garden and giving lifts.

"During lockdown we did an online event every day of the week and still do some."

Cllr Marianne Westwood, the new Mayor of Shipston. Photo: Mark Williamson S47/5/22/2410. (56762993)

She is also in the Patient Participation Group supporting Shipston Medical Centre and has also been part of the Health and Wellbeing Partnership, the latter being one of her charities for the year ahead.

She will also be supporting Shipston's role as a Dementia Friendly town - both her parents died of dementia and, as a Dementia Friend, she wants to help raise the profile of the work going on in the town.

Shipston Knitting and Crochet Club has helped her develop crochet skills to the point where she made a coat for her Mayoral ceremony - and she suggests the group will be doing some yarn activities for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

That special weekend will quickly be followed by Shipston Pride - with Marianne, whose three children are in the LGBTQIA+ community, being one of the organisation's founding members.