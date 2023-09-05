THE mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon’s sister Stratford in Ontario, Canada, recently paid a flying visit to the town to meet his English counterpart, Cllr Kate Rolf, and her husband Michael.

Martin Ritsma, and his wife, Kathryn, were able to stay only a few hours but they enjoyed a private tour of the town hall led by Stratford Town Council’s civic officer, Charles Wilson, who explained how Canadian maple wood, donated by Canadian troops, came to be used to create the ballroom floor. They also visited Shakespeare’s Classroom at King Edward VI School and a couple of the Shakespeare houses.

The couple also met last year’s mayor, Cllr Gill Cleeve, who has connections with Canada, and Christie Carson, a Shakespearean scholar from Stratford, Ontario, who is about to publish a book on the 75-year history of the Stratford Ontario Shakespeare Festival.