IT was a tough choice for Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve to pick her winning Christmas card design this year – but one youngster’s clever pun made her design stand out the most.

Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve presented the prizes for her Christmas card competition on Saturday, with the winning design coming from Elizabeth Gillett-Smith, front, aged 10, from 1st Bridgetown Brownies. They were pictured with runners-up Hannah Dale, 11, from 1st Stratford Guides, Francesca Smith, 10, from 1st Bridgetown Brownies, Hattie Colebrook, nine, from 1st Bridgetown Brownies, together with Emma Hemming, 1st Bridgetown Brownies Brown Owl and Miranda Rogers, 3rd Stratford Brownies Squirrel. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61276342)

Elizabeth Gillet-Smith, ten, was crowned winner of the annual event with her ‘Mayor-ry Christmas’ message on the front of her design.

Cllr Cleeve said: “There were so many fantastic designs and I had to have some help to decide who the finalists should be.

“All the cards were great but I just thought ‘Mayor-ry Christmas’ was such a clever pun it had to be the winner.”