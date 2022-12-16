Mayor of Stratford picks pun-tastic card as her Christmas competition winner
Published: 11:00, 16 December 2022
IT was a tough choice for Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve to pick her winning Christmas card design this year – but one youngster’s clever pun made her design stand out the most.
Elizabeth Gillet-Smith, ten, was crowned winner of the annual event with her ‘Mayor-ry Christmas’ message on the front of her design.
Cllr Cleeve said: “There were so many fantastic designs and I had to have some help to decide who the finalists should be.
“All the cards were great but I just thought ‘Mayor-ry Christmas’ was such a clever pun it had to be the winner.”