AT times 2022 must have felt hopeless for Martin Hodgkins who is a resident at the Fred Winter Centre but now he’s turning his life around thanks to the support and help the centre has given him over the last six months.

Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve cut a ribbon to offically open the Fred Winter Centre. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61317796)

By profession, Martin, aged 32, was a landscape gardener but suffered a severe back injury while lifting a heavy weight made up of paving slabs.

He enjoyed his work until his injury left him jobless. He endured personal challenges on a daily basis but now there’s light at the end of the tunnel and Martin has re-newed hope.