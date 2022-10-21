Mayor of Stratford on a mission to deliver ambulance to Ukraine

STRATFORD mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve is putting aside her heavy chain of office as she goes on a mercy dash across the continent to help the people of Ukraine.

She will be driving an ambulance to the Ukraine border in Poland to deliver much-needed medical supplies, as well as donating the emergency vehicle itself. The mission is organised by Stratford-based charity Ambulance Aid, who fund decommissioned ambulances to be driven to the war-torn country with essential supplies.

Mayor of Stratford Gill Cleeve with the keys to the Ukraine bound ambulance sheâll be driving to Poland. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60051302)

They have raised thousands of pounds to help Ukrainian people, delivered thousands of medical items, and six vehicles so far.