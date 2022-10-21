Mayor of Stratford on a mission to deliver ambulance to Ukraine
Published: 13:40, 21 October 2022
| Updated: 13:41, 21 October 2022
STRATFORD mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve is putting aside her heavy chain of office as she goes on a mercy dash across the continent to help the people of Ukraine.
She will be driving an ambulance to the Ukraine border in Poland to deliver much-needed medical supplies, as well as donating the emergency vehicle itself. The mission is organised by Stratford-based charity Ambulance Aid, who fund decommissioned ambulances to be driven to the war-torn country with essential supplies.
They have raised thousands of pounds to help Ukrainian people, delivered thousands of medical items, and six vehicles so far.