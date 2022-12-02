SCOUTS will help people in Stratford spread a lot of Christmas cheer this year by posting their cards at several boxes across the town centre with all the goodwill messages delivered to friends and family in time for Christmas Eve.

1st Shottery Scout Group welcomed Stratford mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve and town beadle, Emma Sorrell, to their scout hut for the annual launch of the scouts’ Christmas postal service on Tuesday.

The Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve accompanied by beadle Emma Sorrell helped launch the Shottery Scouts Christmas postal service on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60997723)

“Beavers, cubs and scouts are all involved and will collect post from designated scout post sites in Stratford, said scout group chair person Emma Haslam.

“They then sort through the cards and deliver them the day before Christmas.

The postal service costs 50 pence per card or £2 for five cards. The delivery area includes: town centre, Clopton, Bishopton, Drayton, Shottery, Old Town, Bridgetown and Tiddington.

Post box locations are: Tesco, Morrisons, Stratford Library, Co-op, Clopton Store, Tesco Express, Shakespeare Hospice Bookshop, Shottery St Andrews Church and Simply Fresh.