It is 17 years since the tragedy at Atherstone-on-Stour which claimed the lives of four local firefighters.

Ashley Stephens, aged 20, and Darren Yates-Badley, aged 24 from Alcester, John Averis, aged 27, formerly of Shipston and based at Stratford Fire Station in addition to Ian Reid, from Stratford, aged 44 all lost their lives in a major fire at a site owned by Wealmoor Atherstone Ltd on 2nd November 2007.

Fallen firefighters will be remembered on the 17th anniversary of their tragic deaths. (52804737)

Bidford firefighters joined the Warwickshire-wide tribute last night. They said: “Tonight at 19:28 the Bidford crew paid their respects to our four fallen brothers who made the ultimate sacrifice at Atherstone on Stour 17 years ago today. May we always remember them.”

The crew at Bidford Fire Station on Saturday evening.

Warwickshire Fire Service added: “Today marks 17 years since we lost 4 firefighters at Atherstone-on-Stour. We will lower our flags until Sunday, pausing at 7:28pm to remember Darren Yates-Badley, Ashley Stephens, Ian Reid, and John Averis.”

Up to 100 firefighters, from Warwickshire, Hereford and Worcester and the West Midlands, and five ambulance crews were sent to the blaze during that fateful night.