Shakespeare’s birthplace will reopen to visitors in May – should the Covid-19 rules allow.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said it is making preparations to reopen the Henley Street house and gift shop following the government’s response to easing lockdown restrictions.

While the birthplace could open again on Monday, 17th May after being closed for seven months, the gift shop will open on 12th April in line with the reopening of non-essential retail.

The trust said it is also planning for a phased reopening of more of its other properties, and will announce the details in due course.

Rachael O’Connor-Boyd, director of visitor experience and business development at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “Reopening Shakespeare’s Birthplace is an important and positive step for the town’s economy and for the nation’s culture and tourism sectors.

“Between now and May, we will be developing detailed operating plans building on the success of last year’s opening in between lockdowns where we were able to welcome more than 23,000 people safely through our doors.

“Although we remain cautious in our planning, we look forward to warmly welcoming visitors back again and sharing Shakespeare’s rich stories and his enduring legacy in the safest way possible.”

All visitors to the birthplace will have to wear face coverings, follow a one-way route, and maintain social distancing of 2m throughout.

In order to manage capacity and to ensure the safety of visitors, tickets must be booked online in advance.

The birthplace has been awarded Visit Britain’s ‘We’re Good to Go’ accreditation for Covid-19 safe attractions.

For more information and the latest updates, see www.shakespeare.org.uk.