A NINE-YEAR-OLD Mickleton boy has spent his summer holidays running for charity.

Each morning of the holidays Max Loom would run around the village with his mum, Charlotte Payne, who is a keen runner herself.

Over the six weeks, Max ran a total of 50km and raised £1,000 for charity, Children with Cancer.

“His mum takes part in a lot of running events and raises money for Cancer Research,” Max’s grandmother, Mags Payne, said.

“Max said that he would like to do this, and he did his part during the school holidays.

Max Loom during one of his runs Mags Payne

“He stuck to it, every morning he got up and went for a run.

“Over the holidays he ran 50km. His initial target was to raise only £300 but he kept going and he’s got to £1,000.

“He’s always up early in the morning and his mum goes early in the morning for a run, so they were able to combine this. They went on different running routes just so they didn’t always go to the same places. As a family we are all so proud of him.”

The family won’t be surprised if Max is back out fundraising again soon with his running, as Mags added: “Whenever he got more money donated he could be in shock, but it definitely gave him the encouragement to keep going. I’m sure this won’t be his last fundraising run. He’s a very lively person and there’s no stopping him now.”





