Almost £13million is to be spent on expanding Stratford School as part of a massive investment in education in Stratford District.

The money, which was approved by Warwickshire County Council this month, will lead to the school increasing its capacity by around 350 pupils, enabling it to become a two-form entry school.

1,750 pupils currently attend Stratford School, but once additional teaching spaces are built, this will rise to well over 2,000.

Although Warwickshire County Council is currently in the process of buying an area of land in the Stratford College car park for use by Stratford School, it has emerged that because of utilities running underground, building will not be possible to build on this site, which will instead be used for recreational space and parking.

The council believes that the expansion can still be carried out within the existing school site.

Neil Wallace, headteacher at Stratford School said: “This is fantastic news, we’re really excited about enhancing our already excellent facilities, a lot of parents are looking to send their children to Stratford School and an investment like this is great for our growing reputation.

“The first part of this will see the expansion of our hall, kitchen and dining facilities by 50 per cent and the plan is for this work to be completed by the start of the September term next year. The footprint of the existing school will grow, while the land at in the car park of Stratford College will provide recreational and sports space and parking, while we will also be reorganising some spaces within the school too. It’s going to be terrific.”

Supporting the investment at Stratford School during the meeting last week, Stratford county councillor Jenny Fradgley said: “Stratford town and district is growing really fast and there are new primary schools on the horizon to accommodate those moving into new housing developments. This money going to Stratford School is very, very welcome, it’s needed expansion for a very long time but I do think we need to think about the future pressures that will come on this school, because the town hasn’t stopped growing. There are plans to be considered about how we accommodate children in the future in our district.”

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for children’s services, said: “I’m not one of those who shudders at the thought of large secondary schools, in fact the second school I taught at in my career as a teacher had 2,300 children and it was a very well run school and I’m sure Stratford School will be as well.”

During the meeting Wellesbourne county councillor Anne Parry also welcomed the investment, but called on the authority to try and end the postcode lottery that exists in her ward where some children are told their designated school is Kineton High, while for others it is Stratford School.

Stratford School is not the only one in the district set for investment, Bridgetown Primary will get £38,000 to support facilities for children with special educational needs and to create a new library.

Coughton C of E Primary School will receive £85,000 for additional teaching facilities and toilets, wile £146,000 will be spent on design work to expand Lighthorne Heath Primary School.