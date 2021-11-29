The RSC has just announced that audience members must now have to wear a mask when entering the theatre building and watching a performance.

The new rule comes into effect from Tuesday and applies to everyone over the age of 12, apart from those who are exempt or when eating or drinking.

Catherine Mallyon, RSC Executive Director commented: “We have taken this decision in light of feedback from audiences, staff and our acting company, and in response to new government guidelines introduced. Our priority is creating the safest and most comfortable environment for people to work in and visit, and we want to do all we can to ensure that we do not have to cancel performances and disappoint our audiences.

“Our ventilation systems, especially within the Royal Shakespeare Theatre auditorium, are extremely effective, so audiences should feel confident in coming to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. We have thousands of people due to come to see The Magician’s Elephant over the coming weeks, or visiting our shop, restaurant and café, and we are looking forward to welcoming them.”

Ticket-holders unable to comply with the new requirements will be offered a refund and the arrangements will be reviewed in line with government timings, currently three weeks from now.

The RSC's new rules come as the government made face coverings compulsory in shops and on public transport from 4am on Tuesday.

In addition from that time all travellers arriving into the country from that time will be required to take a PCR test on or before day two and self isolate until they have received a negative test result.