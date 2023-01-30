Home   News   Article

Masked men break into Stratford home to steal keys to two BMWs

By Stratford Newsdesk
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:12, 30 January 2023
 | Updated: 11:14, 30 January 2023

MEN wearing balaclavas broke into a house in Stratford and demanded the keys to the residents’ BMWs.

Warwickshire Police said the occupants of a property on Maidenhead Road were woken in the early hours of Saturday (28th January) by torch lights in their house.

Warwickshire Police (62132950)
Two men confronted the occupants and demanded to know the location of the keys to two BMWs.

Officers said the homeowners told the men where to find the keys to the cars, which were then driven off by the thieves.

Police added that both vehicles had trackers and were located, after a short pursuit, in Solihull.

It is believed the men broke into the property through a kitchen window from the back garden.

