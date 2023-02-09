A Stratford couple suffered a real-life nightmare when masked thieves burst into their bedroom in the middle of the night demanding they hand over their car keys.

Mark and Sarah Smith’s traumatic experience comes as the Stratford district suffers a spate of car crime that has left residents fearing for their safety and forking out a fortune on security measures.

The Smiths’ two BMWs were stolen during the raid on their home in Maidenhead Road in the early hours of 26th January.

Warwickshire Police (59953072)

That Friday, the couple had just returned from holiday, having collected their dog from the boarders, and retired early after feeling tired from their travels. Mr Smith, 75, described what happened next: “The dog was in our room and he suddenly sat up, alert. Then the next thing I know is these guys dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas burst into the room. They shone torches in our faces and shouted ‘Where are the keys? Where are they keys?’.

“I went to get out of bed to get the keys, they said stay in bed, and I had to explain where the keys were. One guy went to get them while the other one was wandering around the bedroom shouting at us to ‘Don’t move!’ and so on. Once the first one shouted he had the keys they were downstairs and out the door ready to drive off.”