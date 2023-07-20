IT was supercalifragilisticexpialidocious for Adam and Jen Lane as they claimed top prize in Oversley Green’s scarecrow festival with their recreation of Mary Poppins and the Banks family.

The competition, which was born during the dull days of a Covid lockdown, is still going strong with villagers putting in a huge effort with the aim of taking the rosette for best in show.

Vying for that honour this year were 22 entries which included Animal from the Muppets, a cricketer, a chef and a matador as well as Bill and Ben the Flower Pot Men.

The competition was judged by members of Alcester Court Leet, including High Bailiff Marc Venables, along with Marcus and Agata Bennet. They awarded second place to the Busby family who had created ET (complete with a mobile ready to phone home) while third place went to Mac Taylor for the competition’s first moving entry, Pedalling Pedro – a mechanical man riding a bike.

The scarecrows can be viewed around Oversley Green until Sunday (23rd July) – just follow the signs.

