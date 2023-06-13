MARY Arden’s Farm will be open to the public for 10 weekends from next month.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has announced the Wilmcote site, once home to William’s mother, will be open every weekend from 1st July until 3rd September.

Access to the farm had been restricted mainly to educational experiences for schools since it reopened after the pandemic, but SBT’s plans will allow more families the chance to visit once again.

Mary Arden's Farm will be open at weekends over the summer.

Rachael North, director of visitor experience and business development at SBT, said: “We know that a visit to Mary Arden’s Farm is close to many people’s hearts and after the success of our new seasonal ‘Fun at the Farm’ events early in May we are excited to announce a whole summer of special events at the farm, giving families the chance to come back and explore the farm again.”

Attractions will include the resident animals, lawn games and Tudor-inspired archery as well as the chance to enjoy the grounds and have a picnic.

Rachael added: “Mary Arden’s Farm was always well loved by our visitors, and now, post-pandemic, we have to balance the needs of our learning audiences and families.

“As an educational charity first and foremost, the decision was taken to prioritise learning visits to come back first, and then, as the trust recovered from the impact of Covid, look to introduce a new family visit offer, which is something I’m pleased to say we are getting back to.”

For more information and to book, visit www.shakespeare.org.uk.