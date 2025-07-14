THE first of four summer open days will take place at Mary Arden’s Farm this weekend.

The farm will be open to the public for the first time this year on Saturday 19th July from 11am to 3pm. The other open days will be on 26th July and then 16th and 23rd August.

The open days will be a chance for the public to see inside the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT) visitors centre. Since last summer, the farm has been open as an educational resource for school visits.

A favourite spot for Stratford locals, the SBT have previously said that a drop in visitor numbers was the reason behind its closure to the public.

Mary Arden's Farm

On the open days visitors will be able to take part in guided tours and witness traditional crafts in action. There will also be interactive sessions led by SBT volunteers.

Rachel North, CEO of the Birthplace Trust said: “We know that the Shakespeare family homes hold a special place at the heart of our communities and so I’m delighted that we are able to offer everyone the opportunity to join us at these community events to create new memories whilst enjoying a day at Mary Arden’s Farm this summer.

“Special thanks go to the dedicated team of supporters of the Mary Arden’s Farm Action Group, Wilmcote Parish Council and our local MP, Manuela Perteghella, for their positive engagement and support. Working in partnership, we hope that these events are just the start of a community-led programme of events across the year at the farm.”

There is no need to pre-book to take part in any of community open days at Mary Arden’s Farm. Upon arrival, a member of the SBT team will welcome you in. Visitors are also encouraged to bring a picnic.

