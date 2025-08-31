Mary Arden’s Farm open days show ‘public appetite’ for historical site

SPECIAL open days at Mary Arden’s Farm at Wilmcote have shown there is a large appetite to visit the attraction.

That’s the view of Rhiannon Benjamin, who is part of a group vying to get the farm opened to the public more often.

Rhiannon visited the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s property for the open day on 16th August, with husband Jo and son Ezra.

The farm used to regularly be open to the public, but is mainly now used by schools as an educational facility – just four public open days have taken place over the summer.

Rhiannon said the farm was busy throughout her visit, with people having to use the overflow car park.

“Everyone walking around seemed really happy. I heard a lot of people reminiscing about their memories of going to the farm previously, before Covid, when it shut,” she said.

The group, known as the ‘Mary Arden’s Farm Action Group’, has said it wants to support SBT to open the farm more often to the public.

“We’ve had really great communication with Rachael North [CEO of the SBT]. She has been so supportive of our aims to get Mary Arden’s Farm back reopened. We hope this will send a loud message to the SBT to say ‘this is feasible and it can happen’, especially with how busy it was.”

Rhiannon, Ezra and Jo Benjamin at Mary Arden’s Farm.

The group has a meeting coming up with Rachael next month.

“We’ll be talking about how successful the open day was and point out how many smiling people came through the doors. I think some people have come to the open days with the mindset of ‘will it ever be open again? Will we ever get to see it again?’”

“There were definitely a lot of people reminiscing, families wanting to share the experience with children who obviously hadn’t been there.”

With the last of the summer open days taking place last Saturday the action group is reminding people of what they hope the next step is.

“Hopefully we can get some more open days arranged,” said Rhiannon. “An October-type half term one would be amazing. Our end goal is we'd like it to be open and try to find a hybrid situation to allow the educational work to continue, but to allow the public to be there more.”

Rhiannon also pointed out that people would be willing to pay.

“It doesn’t always have to be a free event. If people can see that there’s good things to go and see and do there, they’ll pay like they used to.”

She concluded: “Although it’d be amazing if SBT just turned around and went ‘Yep, it’s going to be so successful we’re definitely opening the doors’ we’re realistic that that’s not how it works.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint, in this case and we want to bring everybody along with us on the marathon. We want everybody to be happy with each step of the process.

“This is why we really want to work with the trust and not against them.”

