A GROUP campaigning to get Mary Arden’s Farm open more often to the general public has welcomed news of community open days – but hopes this is just the start.

The property, which was home to Mary Arden, William Shakespeare’s mother, closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and reopened in 2021 but only for school children.

The Mary Arden’s Farm Action Group was set up last year after Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT), which manages the property in Wilmcote, announced that the farm would remain a centre primary for education and closed to the public.

The group has been in discussions with the SBT and met with CEO Rachel North in March.

Earlier this week the SBT announced dates for four open days at Mary Arden’s Farm – 19th and 26th July and 16th and 23rd August.

Members of the Mary Arden's Farm Action Group

Rhiannon Perkins, a member of the action group who enjoyed taking her son to the farm before the Covid lockdown, said: “We welcome the news that the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has announced four dates for local open days in the summer. It shows they are listening to our concerns and those of the wider community.

“We hope that these are supported and that this is just the start of getting the farm back available regularly during the weekends and school holidays for all people, both local and visitors from around the world, as this site is a national and international treasure that everyone deserves the chance to share.”

Across the bank holiday weekend earlier this month, the SBT allowed residents from Wilmcote, Aston Cantlow and Bearley to have picnics at the farm. Over 300 people attended and Rhiannon said the action group hopes this positive relationship can keep going.

Rhiannon, a teacher at Sibford Gower Primary School in Banbury, added: “It’s so important to have the farm open as it’s part of Shakespeare’s story. We’re not trying to say don’t stop it being open for schools, but it’s important that Mary Arden’s farm is accessible to everybody. We’re not saying we want it seven days a week for the general public. We get that it is used for school trips and we also understand that perhaps it can’t fully open in the way that it used to at weekends.”

Fellow group member and Wilmcote parish councillor, Sarah Hession, added: “One of the concerns about ad hoc open days is that people don’t necessarily plan for them and it’s how well the Birthplace Trust is going to communicate those. If we get success on those, it could potentially open more often, but if they don’t market it and we don’t get the uptake from residents, will SBT say ‘it failed and should we reopen?’”

Following the community open day announcement, Mrs North said: “We know that the Shakespeare family homes hold a special place at the heart of our communities and so I’m delighted that we are able to offer everyone the opportunity to join us at these community events to create new memories whilst enjoying a day at Mary Arden’s Farm this summer.”

