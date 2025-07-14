Marking 40 years of Stratford Butterfly Farm

STRATFORD Butterfly Farm is marking its 40th anniversary.

It was set up by Clive Farrell, who had a dream to create an attraction that would introduce visitors to the wonder of butterflies.

This dream became a reality in 1985 when the butterfly farm opened to the public. Forty years on it has attracted five million visitors and two million school children.

To mark the anniversary, the butterfly farm is organising special activities, starting with a celebration Friday (18th July), hosted by Clive, with invited guests including the mayor of Stratford, Dani Hunter, and Stratford MP, Manuela Perteghella.

Clive Farrell and Richard Lamb

Throughout the summer holidays (from 19th July) visitors can enter competitions, write a birthday wish, and take part in butterfly life cycle, mini-beast, beetle mania and pupae demonstrations.

A new exhibition - Rainforest Realm - is also being opened to house a pair of Sumatran pit vipers.

Clive said: “When I built the butterfly farm on the council’s old nursery site, little did I know it would take over my life. Since then, over two million individual butterflies have been on the wing in the Rainforest Flight Area, and we have welcomed millions of visitors and children over four incredible decades.

The old nursery site by the Rec which was to become Stratford Butterfly Farm.

“Come and join us over the summer holidays in celebrating this special year, experience the magic, walk amongst the butterflies, and help us continue our mission of inspiration, conservation and education.”

The attraction is also appealing to visitors to share their memories or old photographs of the butterfly farm over the years. Post photos and memories using #stratfordbutterflyfarm40th or email them to marketing@butterflyfarm.co.uk