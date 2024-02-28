AN initiative offering free market stalls in Stratford to artists and makers is proving to be a huge success.

Market operator LSD Promotions has enlivened the Rother Street Market by creating Art Friday at the start of each month. Creatives can apply for a free stall to sell their products on the first Friday of each month – with the next events taking place on 1st March and 5th April.

Lauren Anderson pictured on her Stratford market stall.

When the Herald popped along recently, we found unique products being sold by a variety of vendors, each with a compelling and heartening story. Three of those we talked to included a talented illustrator, an author who had previously struggled with dyslexia, and a schoolgirl making recycled jewellery as she seeks to overcome anxiety issues.