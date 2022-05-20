Mark Cargill joins the chain gang in becoming chairman of Stratford District Council

THE first thing people notice about Mark and Kathryn Cargill when they attend civic events is that they’re both wearing splendid gold chains of office.

Husband and wife team Mark and Kathryn Cargill from Oversley Green will be working hard over the the next year as they take on the respective roles of Chairman of Stratford District Council and Mayor of Alcester. Photo: Mark Williamson A29/5/22/2377. (56744411)

That’s because the married couple have achieved what’s thought to be a first, with Kathryn being the Mayor of Alcester and Mark becoming chairman of Stratford District Council last Wednesday – making them possibly the first husband and wife pairing to do so.

While this achievement is impressive, delve a bit deeper and there is a precedent on Mark’s side because his family also committed themselves to public service.