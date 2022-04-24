Hundreds of trainers were pounding roads around Stratford this morning when the popular Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon got under way.

Organised by Stratford Rotary Club and raising around £100,000 a year for local charities — it is the first one to take place following a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Photos by Mark Williamson

Ahead of the run race director Richard Kay said: “After its longest break in the history of one of the country’s oldest marathon events, we are delighted to be welcoming runners back to the Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon event. We can’t wait to hear the pounding of thousands of feet around our course through the streets of Stratford, all enjoying the atmosphere as our runners embark on their personal journeys to complete their races. It is also the right time to implement some changes to move the event forward and apply further enhancements for the runners’ race day experience.

Shakespeare Marathon 2022 (56244862)

“With three years in waiting, the team are more excited and enthusiastic then ever to make 2022 a truly fantastic event that can be enjoyed by all whilst also raising money for our charities and communities.”

Shakespeare Marathon 2022 (56244864)

Many of the runners are running and fundraising for personal reasons and have shared their stories with the Herald recently.

Shakespeare Marathon 2022 (56244866)

They include Duncan Nealon, a marketing director, who will be aiming to break the world record for the fastest marathon run while in full rugby kit, all in aid of Meningitis Now, a charity close to his heart following the death of his friend’s son.