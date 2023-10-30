AROUND 8,000 runners took part in the Venice Marathon including King Edward VI headmaster, Bennet Carr, who completed his first marathon in 3 hours 52 minutes.

While Venice is one of the most scenic marathons in the world, Mr Carr, didn’t get to enjoy the backdrop as he was concentrating on maintaining a steady pace and ensuring he took on food and fluids at the right intervals.

Bennet Carr with his marathon medal from Venice.

Last Sunday the runners gathered at the start line - Venetian Villa Pisani - 21 miles inland set-off on the race route which follows the River Brenta to the sea.