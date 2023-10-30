Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford headmaster runs in Venice Marathon

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:00, 30 October 2023

AROUND 8,000 runners took part in the Venice Marathon including King Edward VI headmaster, Bennet Carr, who completed his first marathon in 3 hours 52 minutes.

While Venice is one of the most scenic marathons in the world, Mr Carr, didn’t get to enjoy the backdrop as he was concentrating on maintaining a steady pace and ensuring he took on food and fluids at the right intervals.

Bennet Carr with his marathon medal from Venice.
Bennet Carr with his marathon medal from Venice.

Last Sunday the runners gathered at the start line - Venetian Villa Pisani - 21 miles inland set-off on the race route which follows the River Brenta to the sea.

Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE