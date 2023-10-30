Stratford headmaster runs in Venice Marathon
Published: 11:00, 30 October 2023
AROUND 8,000 runners took part in the Venice Marathon including King Edward VI headmaster, Bennet Carr, who completed his first marathon in 3 hours 52 minutes.
While Venice is one of the most scenic marathons in the world, Mr Carr, didn’t get to enjoy the backdrop as he was concentrating on maintaining a steady pace and ensuring he took on food and fluids at the right intervals.
Last Sunday the runners gathered at the start line - Venetian Villa Pisani - 21 miles inland set-off on the race route which follows the River Brenta to the sea.