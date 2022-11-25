DRAGONS flying over Long Marston and Wellesbourne might not happen in real life, but they’re one of many quirky features on a new Lord of the Rings-style map.

Fantasy fan Chris Birse has painstakingly depicted the county in the same way Hobbit author JRR Tolkien used for Middle Earth.

The Warwickshire map.

But before starting, Chris posted on social media asking Stratford and Warwickshire residents to flag up megaliths, standing stones, barrows, ruins, landmarks and anything ‘cool and quirky’ that would look good.