Map of the Queen's Baton Relay route in Stratford

STRATFORD residents are being urged to line the streets on Friday (22nd July) to support the batonbearers as they take part in the Queen’s Baton Relay.

After stopping off in Gaydon for a visit the British Motor Museum at 9.57am, the convey heads to Stratford where the relay will start at 10.51 am by the outside gym on the Recreation Ground. The route will pass around the Rec to the new bike track (at 10.56am) where Heart of England Mencap will be showcasing one of its free accessible bike sessions.

Baton relay map.

The baton will then be carried to the Avon Boating chain ferry (11.09am) to cross the river and onto the Royal Shakespeare Theatre (11.17am) where there will be a photo of the baton with representatives from Forest of Hearts, who have recently worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company to create a Forest Garden in The Dell.

Batonbearers will then go along Waterside, up Bridge Street and finish in Henley Street by the Shakespeare statue at 11.29am.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations by cheering on the district’s batonbearers, who were all nominated and then chosen for their outstanding commitment to communities and to sport. As reported by the Herald last week, the batonbearers in Stratford include Vicki Quarton, Elizabeth Dixon, Dr Roy Lodge, Richard Pepperell, Jackie Robinson, Kezia Bull, Les Barnett and Paul Hawkins.