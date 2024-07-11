Interview - Stratford’s Manuela Perteghella promises to be different type of MP after historic general election win
Published: 06:00, 11 July 2024
MANUELA Perteghella started her life as a Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament with a promise to the people of Stratford-on-Avon: “I will put you first.”
The 50-year-old Italian, who lives with her family in Welford, made history last week when she became the constituency’s first female MP and the first non-Conservative candidate to win the seat since its inception in 1950.
With the initials MP, Manuela may have been destined for a career in Westminster.