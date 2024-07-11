MANUELA Perteghella started her life as a Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament with a promise to the people of Stratford-on-Avon: “I will put you first.”

The 50-year-old Italian, who lives with her family in Welford, made history last week when she became the constituency’s first female MP and the first non-Conservative candidate to win the seat since its inception in 1950.

With the initials MP, Manuela may have been destined for a career in Westminster.