OVER the summer, I swapped the green benches for green fields, embarking on a summer tour as your MP. It was a real privilege to spend the parliamentary recess travelling across Stratford-on-Avon, meeting hundreds of residents and seeing first-hand the fantastic work happening in our communities.

From foodbanks to farm shops, bake-offs to peace festivals, I’ve visited every corner of the constituency. My goal was simple: to listen, to learn, and to show up for the people and organisations who are making a difference every day.

I began the tour in Shipston, where I stood alongside residents protesting the loss of inpatient beds at Ellen Badger Hospital. Their strength and determination was clear, and I share their concerns. This is a deeply short-sighted move that leaves many without local access to vital healthcare. I’ll keep fighting to get those beds reinstated. I have submitted a call-in request to the secretary of state to review the ICB decision to permanently remove beds from the hospital.

From there, I travelled to Studley, visiting the Arden Foodbank and Haywood Lodge Care Home. At the foodbank, I spoke with volunteers about the growing demand for their services and the pressures facing families. At the care home, I was honoured to judge their bake-off a joyful afternoon filled with laughter, cakes and the kind of community spirit that lifts your heart.

I visited the Stratford Art Society’s 65th anniversary exhibition, where I had the very difficult job of picking winners in the MP’s choice category. The quality of the art was outstanding, and I left inspired by the talent on display.

In Brailes, I visited Paddock Farm Butchers, where I heard from Nick and Jon about their sustainable farming journey and the challenges facing the agricultural sector. I left with some excellent sausages and a much deeper understanding of the pressures facing local food producers.

In Bishopton, I joined the community fun day, which raised money for a new public defibrillator. The event was full of colour, energy and good conversation. It was a brilliant example of what can happen when neighbours come together to make a difference.

Over in Meon Vale, I walked through the community orchard, meeting residents who are working hard to protect biodiversity and create a greener, healthier place to live. From planting trees to restoring hedgerows, their efforts are making a lasting impact.

I also joined the Sikh Peace Festival near Snitterfield, sharing in music, prayer and conversation. It was a beautiful day, full of compassion, unity and community spirit. These are the values that strengthen our country and give hope during difficult times.

In every town and village, the message was clear: people want to be heard, supported and empowered. That’s exactly what I’ve taken back with me to Westminster.

Parliament was back in session for two weeks in September, during which I’ve been appointed to the Bill Committee for the English Devolution and Community. This stage is a line-by-line consideration of the details of the bill. In the Commons this process may be carried out by a specially convened committee of MPs (a public bill committee) that reflects the political composition of the House as a whole.

The bill touches on some really important areas: local government, devolution, and the protection of community assets like pubs, post offices, and village halls. It even impacts local newspapers. I voted against it at its second reading as we need real, meaningful devolution, not just reshuffling or rebranding. Now, as part of the committee, I’ll be tabling amendments to strengthen community rights and give councils the tools and funding they need to serve their residents properly.

I’ve also continued to raise concerns about poor broadband and mobile coverage, especially in rural areas. Over the summer I met the minister for digital infrastructure to press for faster action.

I’ve stood with pensioners campaigning for fairness in the state pension system, including those hit hardest by the WASPI changes, the pre-1997 pensions, and the Midland Clawback injustice. Their voices deserve to be heard, and the Pension Schemes Bill will be an opportunity to keep fighting.

The education select committee’s long awaited SEND report calls for a root and branch transformation of the way mainstream education caters to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities. It is based on eight months of listening to evidence from professionals in education and the NHS, but above all from young people and families. It is also informed by best practice we have seen for ourselves in England and abroad. Inclusivity can be achieved by properly equipping all front line professionals with skills to meet the needs of children with SEND and by improving early identification and making adaptations to school buildings.

There needs to be a national standard and a baseline level of support that children with identified SEND can expect in every school, regardless of whether they have a diagnosis.

Our recommendations require investment in the short term but will deliver long term sustainability and help to rebuild trust that too many families have lost in the system.