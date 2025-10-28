THE crisis in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) is one of the most urgent challenges facing families in Stratford on Avon and across the country.

In Warwickshire, the number of children with Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plans has rocketed from 2,781 in 2014 to over 7,400 today, an increase of more than 160 per cent. In the past year alone, growth far outpaced the national average, at 13.4 per cent. Around one in five school-age children now have identified SEND, most commonly Autism, Social and Emotional Mental Health needs, or Speech and Language difficulties.

The average time to finalise an EHC plan in Warwickshire is now 40 weeks. This is double the legal limit of 20. Only 22 per cent of annual review decisions are completed on time. Every late review, every missed statutory deadline, represents not just a bureaucratic failure but a child’s future put on hold.

Despite the best efforts of hardworking council staff, Warwickshire’s Reform administration has failed to meet its statutory duties. Time and again, families are left battling the system instead of being supported by it, and feel they have to navigate the complex SEND system, when they should not have to do this. Education support should not be filled with obstacles.

I have been contacted by parents across Stratford-on-Avon who have faced unimaginable struggles: children being out of school not just months but years. This state of affairs is unacceptable.

Parents are also being hit by cruel bureaucratic decisions. Bus passes are refused for children with high anxiety and social differences because their Education Health and Care Plans are still “in progress”, even with medical and educational evidence provided.

Manuela Perteghella, Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

We have SEND schools full to capacity. There were nearly a thousand new requests for specialist placements in the past year alone. Beyond education, families tell me about broken wheelchairs waiting months for repair, cancelled respite sessions, and the lack of consistency in care staff. It’s a patchwork system, overstretched, underfunded, and increasingly unjust.

It doesn’t have to be this way. The Education Committee’s recent report on SEND, Tackling the SEND Crisis, which I am a proud member of, makes excellent recommendations: clearer accountability, ring-fenced funding, mandatory training for all school staff on neurodivergence, and faster, child-centred EHC processes. These are practical steps that can restore confidence and compassion to a system that families currently see as adversarial.

We must also defend the SEND transport protections. Removing them would risk cutting off children from their education, further isolating families.

We must recognise the contribution of home educators, many of whom have stepped in where the state has failed. They save the public purse thousands each year, yet they are burdened with red tape, high exam costs, and intrusive information demands that no other group faces.

Let us give our children the dignity, stability and a fair chance to thrive that they deserve.

Therefore I call on the Government to deliver the long-awaited SEND White Paper not as another consultation, but as a turning point, and considering the Education Select Committee’s report as a blueprint for the government forthcoming reforms.

It must ensure that in places like Warwickshire, every child with special educational needs is a priority.