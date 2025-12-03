IT was very moving to join Remembrance parade and services in Stratford this month. We reflected on the lives behind the names and the sacrifices that shaped our community. A huge ‘thank you’ to all the branches of the Royal British Legion in our constituency for their tireless community work to ensure that Remembrance is kept alive and for giving a voice to ex-service personnel and raising awareness of the challenges they face. Also, thanks to all who represented me in Remembrance services around the constituency.

I contributed to the Remembrance: Armed Forces debate in Parliament, in particular telling the story of two of our constituents: Charles Rochford Lousada, born in Stratford, and Philip Miles, from Tanworth-in-Arden, both of whom served in the Royal Air Force’s photographic reconnaissance unit (PRU) during the Second World War. The purpose of the unit was to provide intelligence so that military leaders could strategically plan the actions of the allies. The PRU flew unarmed Spitfires and Mosquitoes into enemy territory, capturing vital intelligence that shaped operations such as D-day and the Dambusters raid. Their missions were so dangerous that only half made it home, yet for decades their story went largely untold. That’s why I am supporting the campaign by the Spitfire AA810 project, for a national memorial to honour those who served in the PRU.

One of the main things that the chancellor must do in the autumn budget is to ensure that our country is back on track with a strong economy that benefits everyone, achieved through strategic investment, fair taxes and responsible management of the public finances. This Budget provides an opportunity to change course which I hope the government will take.

For example, some of the taxes that the government could introduce are a further windfall tax on their unexpected profits from quantitative easing, raising £7 billion; Raising Digital Services Tax to 10 per cent so that global tech giants pay their fair share, and doubling the rate of Remote Gaming Duty paid by online gambling companies.

Manuela at Stratford’s Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Reform of Capital Gains Tax is essential – right now it is unfair for everyone. By not accounting for inflation, it delivers massive tax bills for ordinary people trying to sell a property, while at the same time providing a lifeline for the super wealthy to avoid other taxes. According to HMRC, 12,000 multi-millionaires used the Capital Gains loophole to pay less than half the top rate of income tax on their combined £50 billion income.

On the legislative front, the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill will make its away back to the House of Commons soon. I have submitted several amendments to ensure that town and parish councils have their voices meaningfully heard in a new mayoral combined authority. Many parish and town councils are going to take on more assets and services once the district council is abolished in the local government reorganisation, so it’s only fair that they are going to have a say in strategic decisions on planning, tourism, skills and growth in our area. Another amendment I submitted is to keep public notices (planning applications, road closure for examples) in our local printed newspaper, as government is legislating to remove this. Not everyone is ‘online’ and many residents are digitally excluded, so it’s important that public notices continue to be published in our local newspapers.

On the issue of local government organisation, I have written to Steve Reed MP, the secretary of state, regarding my support for creating two new unitary councils in Warwickshire: one for the north of the county and one for the south. Under this model, a North Warwickshire Unitary Council would bring together the boroughs of North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth, and Rugby, while a South Warwickshire Unitary Council would combine Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick districts.

In the south, this structure would build on the strong partnership already in place between Stratford and Warwick district councils. The two councils already share key services such as waste collection and legal services. It also reflects how people in our area live, work and travel between our two districts every day. A South Warwickshire Unitary Council would fit naturally with the boundaries of the South Warwickshire NHS Trust and the emerging South Warwickshire Local Plan. This alignment would make it easier to join up decisions on housing, transport, health and economic growth while keeping decisions firmly rooted in the communities they affect.

The case for two councils also reflects the distinct character and needs of north and south Warwickshire. A single county-wide structure could not respond effectively to the different challenges and opportunities faced by north and south Warwickshire.

I have also submitted amendments to the Pension Schemes Bill, which will make its way back at the beginning of December. The one I want to highlight is the “Terminal illness: means of demonstrating eligibility which was created together with one of my terminally ill constituents. This amendment would require the secretary of state to provide, by regulations, for the use of a valid SR1 form to make it easier for a person to demonstrate that they are terminally ill for purposes related to compensation from the Pension Protection Fund and the Financial Assistance Scheme. Currently it is very bureaucratic to evidence terminally illness for these purposes.

The government announced the abolition of police and crime commissioners. I welcome this, and have been campaigning to see these very expensive offices scrapped. However I do not agree with the government’s proposal to give policing powers to mayors (and future mayors), who have little scrutiny. We want to see the establishment of crime and police boards and ensure that the resources go into front line services: bobbies on the streets, and properly staffing community and rural crime teams.

Finally, it’s been an absolute pleasure to visit local schools around the constituency during Parliament Week, and speak to children and young people about politics as a force for good, about policy and decision making, how Parliament works and how they can help shape the future of our country.