July month marks one year since I was elected as the Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon. It has been a huge privilege to serve our community and to be your voice in Westminster.

It’s been a whirlwind twelve months, and while politics can often feel distant or frustrating, I’ve tried to stay focused on the things that matter most to local people. Whether it's protecting our children’s futures, standing up for victims, or fighting for fairness in public services, I’ve always believed in rolling up my sleeves and getting stuck in.

One of the things I’m most proud of is that we’ve made real progress on some of the issues people here in Stratford on Avon care deeply about.

Take the expansion of free school meals. This was a campaign I helped lead locally when I was a councillor, so to now see it rolled out nationally is incredibly rewarding. In our area, more than one in five children lives in poverty after housing costs. That’s a sobering figure. Making sure every child has a hot meal each day won’t fix everything, but it’s a start.

Manuela

We also pushed hard for new protections for victims of domestic abuse, which have now been brought in, and for rape survivors to be able to access court sentencing transcripts without having to pay. It should never have been the case that victims had to fight for the basic right to information about their case, and I’m proud to have helped change that.

There’s been good news on the environment too. The government has agreed to adopt our proposal for a rooftop solar revolution, which means all new homes will now come with solar panels as standard. That’s good for household bills and good for the planet.

On energy bills, I raised the issue of Winter Fuel Payment cuts repeatedly in Parliament. The original plan would have left many pensioners just above the qualifying line struggling to heat their homes. Thankfully, the government listened and raised the threshold.

Of course, not everything has gone our way. One of the biggest challenges remains fixing our broken SEND system. Families are waiting far too long for support, schools are stretched, and local councils are struggling to deliver the services children need.

I listened to evidence at the Education Select Committee’s inquiry and our parliamentary group has put forward five clear principles for reform. We want to see early support, better training for teachers, more places in special schools, and proper funding for councils. Most importantly, we want to protect the right of every child to get an assessment when they need it. No family should have to fight just to be heard.

Another area where I’ve been speaking up is pensions. From the Midland Bank clawback scandal, to the unfair treatment of widows and widowers of police officers, to the appalling way WASPI women have been treated, there is so much injustice that still needs addressing. I’ll keep pressing for the government to right these wrongs.

I was also proud to present the Political Donations Bill in Parliament this year. It’s simply wrong that foreign money can find its way into British politics through shell companies with no real activity in the UK. Our electoral laws had too many loopholes, and it left our democracy open to hidden influence.

Thanks to our campaign, the government has now committed to tightening the rules. That includes requiring political parties to carry out proper checks on donors, ensuring companies actually trade in the UK before they can donate, and introducing tougher penalties for false declarations. These are common sense reforms that should have been in place long ago, and I’m glad we’ve been able to make progress.

One year in, I remain as determined as ever to stand up for our community. I’ve seen first-hand how hard it can be to get things done in Parliament, but I’ve also seen that persistence and principle can make a real difference. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has written in, come to a surgery, joined a campaign or simply shared their thoughts with me.

Thank you for your trust. I’ll keep working hard — and I’ll keep listening.



