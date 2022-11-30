Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Manslaughter charge after man dies following incident at Warwickshire pub

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:34, 30 November 2022
 | Updated: 12:49, 30 November 2022

POLICE have charged a 29-year-old with manslaughter after a man died following an assault at a country pub.

Officers said Mark Stevens, of School Road, Dursley, was arrested on Tuesday and charged this morning (Wednesday) with manslaughter.

William Carney. Photo: Warwickshire Police (60956176)
William Carney. Photo: Warwickshire Police (60956176)

He was due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today.

William ‘Billy’ Carney, 31, was taken to Warwick Hospital with head injuries on Thursday (24th November) following an incident at the Blue Boar Inn, Temple Grafton.

Mr Carney died on Saturday (26th November) afternoon.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford Newsdesk
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE