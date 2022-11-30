POLICE have charged a 29-year-old with manslaughter after a man died following an assault at a country pub.

Officers said Mark Stevens, of School Road, Dursley, was arrested on Tuesday and charged this morning (Wednesday) with manslaughter.

William Carney. Photo: Warwickshire Police (60956176)

He was due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today.

William ‘Billy’ Carney, 31, was taken to Warwick Hospital with head injuries on Thursday (24th November) following an incident at the Blue Boar Inn, Temple Grafton.

Mr Carney died on Saturday (26th November) afternoon.