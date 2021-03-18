The Manic Street Preachers and Supergrass will headline Camper Calling at Ragley Hall in August.

Following the recent government announcement, Camper Calling has announced the lineup for its 5th edition, which takes place on 27tth to 30thth August 2021 at the majestic lakeside location of Ragley Hall, Warwickshire. Other great acts include Pixie Lott, Embrace and Dodgy and Pixie Lott top the eclectic bill of music, family fun and foodie feasts.

Shelley Mears, Festival Director said: “The sense of community, joy and togetherness that festivals bring is something we are all longing for right now. Following the recent government announcement we are optimistically moving forward and planning for the best Camper Calling yet. We can’t wait to be back in a field dancing with you and your loved ones under the sun!”

This year’s Camper Calling boasts its biggest bill to date. Eager campers can book an extra night and arrive on Thursday afternoonwith a host of exclusive entertainment booked for those arriving early. ‘Staying Out for the Summer’ hitmakers Dodgy, ‘Worried about Ray’ and ‘Goodbye Mr A’ legends The Hoosiers and UK Skiffle-Pop Rascals Thrill Collins open the festival in style.

