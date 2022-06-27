More news, no ads

Warwickshire Police have appealed for helping finding a wanted man is wanted by police in connection with a breach of court order.

Michael Grantham, 42, has recently lived in Stratford and Nuneaton.

Michael Grantham (57592039)

Coventry Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant for Grantham’s arrest after he failed to comply with a community order.

He is also wanted for failing to appear at court to face a charge of drink driving.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.