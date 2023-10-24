COME rain or shine there’s always a smile on Paul Blundell’s face simply because he loves his job.

This year Paul celebrates 25 years of his family run business – Paul and Leon’s Removals and Storage – which he started when he bought a Transit van for £3,500 at auction and created the first van and man hire in the Midlands having spotted a similar service in Kent.

Names to follow. Photo: Iain Duck

“It was my first van,” Paul said. “I had very little money so I worked seven days a week and I had a mate who printed my name and number on the side of the van. I had no money for advertising so I used to park the van at Tesco and at petrol stations and people made a note of it and eventually the phone started ringing with jobs. I’ve never had loans or asked for money. I’ve worked for everything I’ve got and I’ve made some beautiful people along the way.”