HAVING nearly died of a heart attack in March, Richard Burnett has spent July on a 150-mile charity walk with three friends raising money for Help for Heroes.

The 53-year-old’s life changed dramatically when he set out for a walk on 17th March.

“I went on a walk with my daughters along the canal at Fenny Compton,” said Richard, who lives in Lighthorne Heath. “The walk started out well and we were looking forward to exploring a new route, however, I began to feel poorly and we had to stop.”