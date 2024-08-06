Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Warwickshire man who was told his heart was dying completes 150-mile fundraiser for Help for Heroes

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 12:15, 06 August 2024

HAVING nearly died of a heart attack in March, Richard Burnett has spent July on a 150-mile charity walk with three friends raising money for Help for Heroes.

The 53-year-old’s life changed dramatically when he set out for a walk on 17th March.

“I went on a walk with my daughters along the canal at Fenny Compton,” said Richard, who lives in Lighthorne Heath. “The walk started out well and we were looking forward to exploring a new route, however, I began to feel poorly and we had to stop.”

Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE