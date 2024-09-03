Gloucestershire Police have issued an appeal after man exposed his genitals to woman in Stow.

The incident took place in Stow-on-the-Wold on Sunday evening (1st September) at around 7pm near to Spring Garden allotments, which is adjacent to the cemetery off Back Walls.

An unknown man walked along the track by the allotment and then began talking to a woman who was tending to her allotment, and they spoke for a few minutes.

Gloucestershire Police appeal

The woman then saw that the man was exposing his penis and was masturbating.

He was described as being white, has dark hair which was tied back in a bun, is aged in his late 40s or early 50s and is around 5ft 9ins in height.

The man was wearing jeans and a short sleeved black polo top with a red and yellow trim.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to review their CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident in case it has captured an image of the man.

Information can provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 210 of 2 September: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/